MP encourages nominations for ‘Rural Oscars’ to celebrate Bexhill and Battle businesses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dr Kieran Mullan MP commented: “These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businessmen and women who are working hard to keep rural Britain thriving.
"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, so please get involved and nominate today. Let’s see if we can bring a British title home and tell a positive story about Bexhill and Battle.”
Netherfield Community Shop in Battle were finalists in the 2023 Awards.
The Awards run across the following categories:
Local Food Award Village shop/ Post Office Award Rural Enterprise Award Butcher Award Rural Pub Award
Nominations are open online at https://www.countryside-alliance.org/awards until November 17. Judging will then take place and national winners will be announced at the House of Lords in spring 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.