MP encourages nominations for ‘Rural Oscars’ to celebrate Bexhill and Battle businesses

By Kieran Mullan
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’ were born of a need to support and promote rural communities. They celebrate people going the extra mile to ensure that rural Britain’s food and farming industry, small businesses, traditional skills, forward-thinking enterprises and, most of all, its people, can flourish.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP commented: “These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businessmen and women who are working hard to keep rural Britain thriving.

"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, so please get involved and nominate today. Let’s see if we can bring a British title home and tell a positive story about Bexhill and Battle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Netherfield Community Shop in Battle were finalists in the 2023 Awards.

The Awards run across the following categories:

Local Food Award Village shop/ Post Office Award Rural Enterprise Award Butcher Award Rural Pub Award

Nominations are open online at https://www.countryside-alliance.org/awards until November 17. Judging will then take place and national winners will be announced at the House of Lords in spring 2025.

Related topics:BattleBexhillBritainNominationsHouse of Lords

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.