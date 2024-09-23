MP encourages nominations for ‘Rural Oscars’ to celebrate Bexhill and Battle businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’ were born of a need to support and promote rural communities. They celebrate people going the extra mile to ensure that rural Britain’s food and farming industry, small businesses, traditional skills, forward-thinking enterprises and, most of all, its people, can flourish.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP commented: “These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businessmen and women who are working hard to keep rural Britain thriving.

"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, so please get involved and nominate today. Let’s see if we can bring a British title home and tell a positive story about Bexhill and Battle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherfield Community Shop in Battle were finalists in the 2023 Awards.

The Awards run across the following categories:

Local Food Award Village shop/ Post Office Award Rural Enterprise Award Butcher Award Rural Pub Award

Nominations are open online at https://www.countryside-alliance.org/awards until November 17. Judging will then take place and national winners will be announced at the House of Lords in spring 2025.