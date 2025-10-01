MP presents a new Union Flag to Midhurst Town Council

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has presented Midhurst Town Council with a British-made Union Jack flag – the second winners of his competition to local groups and individuals who would like the chance to receive one.

Midhurst Town Council wrote to the MP, saying: “Flying a Union Flag at the entrance to Midhurst, specifically by the bus station, would be a meaningful way to celebrate the town's rich heritage and its role supporting local villages. The flag would serve as a prominent and welcoming symbol for visitors and residents alike, immediately signalling a sense of national pride and community identity. Midhurst is a town steeped in history, with its medieval and Georgian buildings telling a story of centuries of British life. The Union Flag would visually connect this historical architecture to the present day, honouring the past while embracing the town's modern function as a bustling centre for our residents and visitors alike.

“The bus station is at the entry to the town and a flag there would create a powerful first impression, enhanced by the Cowdray Ruins in the background. It would project a sense of civic pride and order, suggesting a community that is both proud of its roots and organised in its presentation. In an era of globalisation, maintaining and displaying local and national symbols helps to preserve a unique sense of our place. A Union Flag at this location would do just that, reinforcing Midhurst's identity not just as a beautiful old town, but as a vibrant part of the United Kingdom, proud of its history and its role in the life of the nation.”

The MP was pleased to personally present the flag to Richard Watts, the Town Council’s Chairman. It is one of five brand new Union Jack flags, manufactured in England, purchased at Mr Griffith’s own cost to give away. The 1st Petworth Scout Group were the first winners and are now flying their flag at their headquarters.

Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to present Midhurst Town Council with a Union Flag. Their entry summed up so much of what it means to display a flag in the town – heritage, pride, and community. I look forward to seeing the flag flying in this wonderful historical town.”