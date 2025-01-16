New homes scheme in Eastergate gallops towards final furlong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work on a new housing development transforming former grazing and equestrian land has reached a significant milestone in Eastergate.

National housebuilder, Miller Homes, is building a total of 67 homes at its development – known as The Paddock, in homage to the land’s former use – including 20 affordable homes, at a site off Fontwell Avenue in the West Sussex village.

Work has now passed the halfway mark at the site, with over 30 of the homes completed and occupied by their new owners, and more than three-quarters of the homes for sale now purchased, with just 12 remaining for sale.

Construction work on the remainder of the site is set to be completed by Summer 2025. The development will also include a locally equipped area of play upon completion of the housing scheme.

George Twine and Jade Young were some of the first residents to move into The Paddock in Eastergate

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director at Miller Homes Southern, said: “Work has moved at a real pace at The Paddock and we’re now seeing the development forming into its own community, a network of new residents all having a shared experience of buying with Miller Homes.

“Now, with more than half of our homes here completed, our focus remains on delivering each of the 67 homes to be built throughout the development to our exacting standards.

“Since late 2023, we’ve welcomed a wide range of new homeowners to The Paddock, from younger first-time buyers right through to downsizers looking to move either to or within Eastergate, largely with roots to the West Sussex area through either work, family, or both.

“We are looking forward to putting the finishing touches on the development, which will also include its own play area, next year. Until then, we continue to remain open on site with our sales team available to help any visitors on their journey towards new homeownership.”

Of the 20 affordable properties being delivered by Miller Homes, five had been made available for purchase via the First Homes scheme, all of which have since been purchased.

The First Homes scheme is a government-backed project specifically aimed at first-time buyers to purchase a new build home for below its market value, with an application and eligibility criteria set out on the government’s website, www.gov.uk/first-homes-scheme.

First-time buyers George Twine and Jade Young were some of the first residents to complete their move to The Paddock, in December 2023, having previously been renting in Chichester.

Speaking about their move to The Paddock, George said: “The development is quite small, which makes everyone feel like they’re part of a little family here, and we love that. We also love being part of our own cul-de-sac which has such a friendly atmosphere.

“We’ve found our first home together which is spacious, energy efficient, set in a secluded location and built by a brilliant team from Miller Homes. We feel extremely lucky and proud to live here.”

For more information about the homes being built at The Paddock, visit the website.