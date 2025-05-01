New look, same support: Relationships Sussex continues to offer vital counselling services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The High Sheriff of West Sussex visited the charity Relationships Sussex today in Crawley to celebrate the outstanding service this charity has been giving to those in West Sussex needing help to navigate their way through relationship difficulties for the last 65 years. Relationships Sussex used to be known as Relate but as Lisa Phillips, their CEO, explained to Dr Fooks, this name does not reflect the full scope of the services the charity now provides.

She said: “We are best known for our counselling services for all relationships, but not everyone realises that we offer a comprehensive range of services including family counselling, adult individual counselling and play therapy and counselling for children and young people. We are delighted to be able to highlight this as we re-brand our service as Relationships Sussex.”

Dr Fooks, who has recently retired as a GP in Pulborough after more than 30 years NHS service, praised the charity for the work that they do. “Throughout my career,” he said, “I have known that this charity has been there to support couples thorough some very difficult times ensuring that they can work through their problems as well as possible. I am delighted to learn that Relationships Sussex will continue to offer a high standard of counselling to couples, families, adults and young people, and now, as High Sheriff, I wish all the staff and counsellors at Relationships Sussex every success as they continue their work under their new name.”

Although Relationships Sussex may have a fresh new look, its core values, dedicated team, and commitment to the community remain as strong as ever. With decades of experience supporting emotional wellbeing and healthy relationships, the organisation continues to offer high-quality, compassionate counselling for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Relationships Sussex provides essential counselling services for children, young people, and families. At the same time, it remains a trusted source of support for adults through one-to-one counselling, expert guidance for couples, and specialist psychosexual therapy. These services are available in Crawley, Worthing, Chichester and Horsham as well as online and over the phone.

Whether you're seeking support for yourself, your relationship, or your family, Relationships Sussex is here to help. To learn more or access support, visit www.relationshipssussex.org.uk, follow us on Facebook at @RelationshipsSussex, or call 01243 123456 to speak with a member of the team in confidence.