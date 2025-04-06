News from Christ Church , Lewes
We remember Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem ; His last supper with His disciples ; His betrayal , arrest and trial before Pontius Pilate ; His death upon the cross: and His miraculous resurrection on Easter Day.
Our Palm Sunday service on April 13 at 1030 will be a "Second Sunday" service for all the family , with distribution of palm crosses. On Maundy Thursday ( April 17) , there is a choral performance of "Olivet to Calgary" at 1930 at Emmanuel Church , Upperton Road, Eastbourne.
On Good Friday ( April 18), we have a service at the church at 1030 led by Rev. Dr. Richard Goldring and -together with other Lewes churches - there is a "Walk of Witness " from St Anne's Hill ( top of the High Street ) down to the Convent Field .More news of our Easter Day service in next week's issue .
There is no Tots session this Friday as the schools are on Easter holidays