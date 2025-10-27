News from Christ Church, Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on November 2 at 1030 will be led by Tom Lunt.

All are welcome at the church and the service will also be available to see at home on Zoom . Contact us on www.christ-church-lewes.org , if you would like a link .

After the service , we have a Congregational Meeting at 1145 , followed by a "bring and share " lunch . Once again , all are welcome to join us.

On Wednesday November 5 , we have Ukraine Cafe at 1000 and a Prayer Meeting at 1230. We will not have our Bible Study class in the afternoon, as the town is battening down the hatches for Lewes Bonfire . Our Bible study class on " Christian Belief in the 21st century" - taking the 1700 year old Nicene Creed as our starting point - resumes on Wednesday November 12 at 1330. All are welcome to join this discussion.

Our planned October walk on Sunday 19 to Telscombe Tye was cancelled due to heavy rain on the day . We will try again over the coming months and hope for better weather

