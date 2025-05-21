Nusrat Ghani MP hosts Sussex Weald Farmers' Forum 2025

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, hosted the Sussex Weald Farmers’ Forum 2025 on Friday, May 16 in Five Ashes near Mayfield, bringing together farmers from across the constituency as well as a range of local stakeholders.

Nusrat has been inundated with requests for support from local farmers regarding matters including rural crime, animal welfare, access to abattoirs, support during emergencies, and Government policy proposals.

To discuss these matters in a forum with stakeholders, this event has been put together for farmers and agricultural businesses in Sussex Weald to have the opportunity to join, and get answers, advice and support.

Over 30 local farmers representing Hartfield, Hellingly, Heathfield, Chiddingly, Wadhurst, Mayfield, Eridge, Crowborough and Waldron were joined by representatives from Sussex Police including the Rural Crime Team Inspector and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner; Wealden District Council; East Sussex County Council; the Food Standards Agency; the Environment Agency; South East Water and the Wealden Food Partnership. Nusrat spoke to both Ministers and officials at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to encourage them to also join on the day, but was disappointed that they were the only agency who were invited but failed to send a representative.

Nusrat Ghani MP with local farmers and stakeholders

Discussions at the Forum centred predominantly around tackling organised rural crime and further support from Sussex Police on marking farming equipment and coordination of forces to tackle cross-county crime. Local agencies were also quizzed on tackling fly tipping; animal welfare and access to abattoirs; financial support and available grants when East Sussex moves to a unitary authority; water supply and pollution; and what more can be done by local authorities in order to support farms to diversify.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Farmers are the lifeblood of our local economy, and I will always champion them and the fantastic work they do for our communities. I know from my inbox that issues including rural crime, animal welfare and access to support during emergencies are some of the top concerns amongst our farming community and I was pleased to convene the Sussex Weald Farmers’ Forum 2025 as an opportunity for our farmers to engage with local and national stakeholders.

"I’m pleased that the event was hugely successful, and I’d like to thank dozens of farmers and representatives from Sussex Police, Wealden District Council, East Sussex County Council, the Food Standards Agency, the Environment Agency, South East Water and the Wealden Food Partnership for joining me on the day.”