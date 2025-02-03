Nusrat Ghani MP seeks more policing resources at meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has recently met with Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne to discuss policing in Hailsham and across Sussex Weald.

During the meeting, Nusrat praised the work of Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team and Rural Crime Team, both of whom she collaborates with closely, having recently joined them for a foot patrol on the Cuckoo Trail and around Hailsham town centre. Nusrat stressed the need for more police presence and visibility on our streets to ensure that Sussex Weald residents continue to feel safe in their communities.

Moreover, prevention of tackling rural crime remains one of the biggest concerns for local residents, especially in the north of the constituency near the Kent border. Nusrat raised concerns about theft of equipment for the purpose of international resale and put forward a case for additional resources for Sussex Weald and support for cross-border, multi-agency efforts, following the success of a similar scheme in Withyham and Blackham villages.

The increase in shoplifting incidents and anti-social behaviour have also been considered, as well as illegal parking. Nusrat was also keen to discuss what more can be done to ensure better road safety and speeding awareness including on the A267. Nusrat continues to work with local residents to secure more investment from East Sussex County Council in improving the safety of the A267 and adjacent junctions.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne, Cllr Bob Standley and Hailsham resident Steve Keogh

Nusrat said: “I work closely with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s office as well as our local Sussex Police teams and I was pleased to meet with her to advocate for additional resources for crime prevention in Sussex Weald.

"I am hugely grateful to our police officers for their commitment to tackling rural crime, especially in the north of the constituency near the Kent border, and I'm pleased that on the whole, incidents of crime in the constituency continue to remain low.

"I look forward to working with Katy and Sussex Police on future campaigns to prevent rural crime, shoplifting incidents and anti-social behaviour and on what more can be done to ensure that local residents continue to feel safe in their communities.”