Oh Mr Porter: great railways of Sussex explored in talk at Sage House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover the history of one of England's most remarkable country railways! Ticket includes tea and cake.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Dementia charity, Sage House, in Tangmere is excited to launch a series of talks aimed at connecting the community with local history.

The first talk, a delightful and illustrated presentation on the Railways of Sussex, will be delivered by former school teacher and mobile librarian Roger Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oh Mr Porter brings to life the story of long-lost rural railways, focusing on the Selsey Tram and the lines that once connected Chichester to Midhurst, as well as the Rother Valley route from Petersfield to Pulborough.

The Selsey Tram Illustration by Roger Clark

With vibrant hand-drawn illustrations by Clark, this talk will offer a fascinating glimpse into local transport in the 19th century.

Join us on Wednesday, March 19th, at Sage House from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM for an engaging evening, tickets are £10 complete with tea and cake.

These talks are part of our fundraising efforts to raise vital funds for Sage House. For tickets please visit dementiasupport.org.uk/whats-on