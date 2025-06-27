Over 2,200 supporter dedications revealed and proudly displayed on lifesaving air ambulance helicopter for the first time

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has just revealed over 2,200 dedications now proudly displayed on its lifesaving helicopter, KSST, in an exclusive online event thanking everyone who donated at least £100 to have a dedication featured as part of last year’s urgent Buy it for Life campaign.

The event was hosted by KSS Chief Executive, David Welch, and Executive Director of Service Delivery, Leigh Curtis MBE, exclusively for Buy it For Life campaign dedicators, their families and friends.

Everyone received a heartfelt thank you for their vital support which has helped the charity to purchase KSST, its second air ambulance helicopter. Purchasing KSST has provided a more secure financial future for the charity and enables it to push forward with plans to develop its service to reach even more patients and save even more lives.

During the event dedicators were the first people to see a brand-new virtual tour of the charity’s Redhill Airbase in Surrey, and a powerful film unveiling the dedications and showcasing how they will be soaring through the skies on the helicopter on each and every lifesaving mission.

Over 2,200 supporter dedications are now carried by the helicopter on every lifesaving mission

David Welch said: “We’re so grateful to every one of our dedicators for supporting our Buy it for Life campaign in this unique, exciting and poignant way. To know that dedications to so many loved ones, community groups and colleagues, and dedications in memory of so many wonderful people, across Kent, Surrey and Sussex are being carried on every mission with us is something incredibly special.”

The charity currently makes an average nine lifesaving missions a day, delivering its specialist pre-hospital emergency medical treatment and care to the most suddenly and seriously injured or unwell people across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. Every mission is almost entirely funded through public support. It costs £56K a day to run the lifesaving service and so KSS relies on the support of its communities to keep flying and saving lives.

To watch the Buy it for Life Dedicators Unveiling film, follow this link