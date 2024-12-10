Parish Pump - Rodmell & Southease

Pauline Cherry writes it is Christmas time coming up, the season of goodwill, but for me it always seems to be a time when I become overwhelmed and end up doing silly things like getting my days mixed up etc. so I’m always relieved when friends say oh, I’ve been doing that too!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Advent Service of Light went off well in our church on the 1st December, but I was so pleased that Ali came and sat next to me, as the light was not good enough for me to see the hymn book as the church was lit by candlelight, so she found the hymn numbers for me, and used the light from her phone to enable me to see – so thoughtful of her. Didn’t she do well in writing Parish Pump for me whilst I was on holiday as well. I’m always telling people how the village people are so kind, and look after me well, and I do so appreciate it.

It was a bit of a shock when I went to post my cards abroad and get two more books of second-class stamps and the bill was £40! I haven’t finished writing and sending cards yet so more expense. You can not send cards or parcels to Canada at the moment (4th December) as the Post Office told me there’s a postal strike on over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 3rd I went for a lunch with people I used to work with at the University of Sussex, at what used to be the Black Lion in Patcham and is now part of the Miller & Carter organisation. It was a very pleasant lunchtime gathering and we all enjoyed it. We have been meeting up regularly for many years now, and conversation can be who’s had a new knee or hip done recently, we always have a good laugh though.

User (UGC) Submitted

I am off with RNIB to see the Panto Snow White this week at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, so will give a write up next week.

Don’t forget that there is Carol singing around the village soon so get your voices in trim for a warble. Monday 16th December meet at Pauline’s (Bankside 6pm) for the lower village and Wednesday 18th December meet at Smugglers 6pm for the Upper Village, don’t forget to bring a lantern or torch and wear warm clothing. The collection will be in aid of Demelza the children’s hospice who really need financial help like all the other hospices. Call Pauline 01273 477958 for more information.

Also, on Wednesday 18th it is the final Coffee Club for 2024 in the pub 11am. There are Carols by Candlelight in the church on Sunday 22nd (4pm) and from Monday 16th the Charitree in the church will be all lit up and ready to receive your gifts of food, toiletries, children’s goodies and toys for the Newhaven foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 29th the United Benefice service 9.45am will be at Southease (also St. Peter’s) Church

I went to our pub last Friday to have the usual fish and chips, and it was heaving which was good to see. Daisy, Chris and staff work so hard to please everyone and it has a lovely atmosphere.

I understand all the tickets have gone for the talk by Ian Everest ‘Iford in the Good Old Days’ on January 10th. Fortunately, I was lucky enough to get two, one for me and one for friend and gardener Rob, as we both know many people in and around the villages and it’s always a great evening.

Iford have a quiz night in the hall on 24th January at 7pm for 7.30 start so save the date. Fish & Chips and BYOB. More details later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s support all the Christmas things if we can and cheer ourselves up. Let’s face it the news all around the world is pretty gloomy. I found this write up somewhere recently ‘Science created our problems so maybe Science will now be our solution’ Let’s hope so!

As I was getting fed up with my bank (Lloyds) sending me reminder letters about my finances needing updating I asked one of the helpful girls in the Lewes branch what should I do as I don’t want to go to Eastbourne or Brighton branch for a face-to-face session on my finances. She kindly gave me a number to ring to get help (0345 3002758). I duly rang it and spoke to a lovely lady whom I could understand but still have to go through the process of telling her no I don’t do online banking, yes I’m deaf and partially sighted, no I don’t do technology and yes I was born in 1943 and like a lot of people I want to deal with things face to face. She gave me a number which I have to ring – Digital Support 9-5pm 0345 2220333 where she said I could do one to one banking where someone would help me. If you are a Lloyds customer with problems do try this number because the more people that do may convince the bank that there are many people like you or me out there who need more help. No wonder the Nationwide Building Society is doing so well as I found out when I had a no rush face to face discussion there recently. It’s your money folks so let the banks know you aren’t happy about the present situation regarding banking.

Cash is now making a comeback I understand from watching TV and reading the newspapers, as people are finding that, in this present time of hardship, it’s a good way to keep your finances in order. Carry on cashing folks! Power to the People – are you old enough to remember that series? Let’s be old age rebels.

Back to how helpful people in Rodmell village are – I must say thank you to Tim Rabjohn’s who helped me with Parish Pump while Ali was away in Norway and who’s picture of an overgrown signpost was printed in Sussex Express.