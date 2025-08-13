Park here, soar there with easy rides to Airbourne 2025

Stagecoach South East, part of the UK’s leading bus operator and proud Gold Sponsor of Airbourne, is helping visitors make the most of this summer’s biggest seafront spectacle with a convenient Park & Bus service for the Eastbourne International Airshow.

Eastbourne International Airbourne returns for its 31st year from August 14 to 17, bringing four days of breathtaking aerial displays, military exhibitions, family attractions, and evening entertainment to Eastbourne’s stunning seafront.

Voted Best Free UK Airshow 2024, the event draws huge crowds along its two-mile flying display line and will this year feature the world-famous RAF Red Arrows, the 46 Aviation Wingwalking Team, and a host of international aerobatic talent.

Stagecoach South East is once again teaming up with Eastbourne International Airbourne to run its popular Park & Bus service. Visitors can park at Five Acres Field and enjoy a stress-free ride straight to Cavendish Place, just two minutes’ walk from Eastbourne Pier and prime viewing spots.

Buses will run every 20 minutes from 10am each day, with return services until 7.30pm from Thursday to Saturday. On Sunday, services will run later, until 9.40pm, so visitors can enjoy the spectacular fireworks finale before heading home.

Park & Bus Fares:

Adult ticket: £5

£5 Child ticket: £2.50

£2.50 Group ticket: £12 (2 adults and 3 children, or 1 adult and up to 4 children)

Paul Robertson, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South East, said: “Eastbourne International Airbourne is one of the highlights of the South East summer and we’re proud to support it once again. Our Park & Ride option means visitors can travel with ease, avoid traffic and parking stress, and focus on enjoying the incredible displays.”

This year’s event promises even more for families, with children’s entertainment, a variety of food stalls, a state-of-the-art flight simulator, tribute shows, and more.

For full details of the enhanced bus timetable and Park & Bus service during Airbourne, visit the Stagecoach website.