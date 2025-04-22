Pells pool season opens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Pells Pool season, Lewes has started with outdoor swimming sessions getting underway this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pells is a seasonal outdoor swimming pool in Brook Street. It's open to people aged 14 and over and there are 67 spaces available in five lanes.

Swimming sessions must be booked in advance and swims can either be booked individually, or via a pass which allows for 10, 15, 30, 60 or 100 swims, representing a substantial saving on one-off payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are early morning sessions for lane swimmers as well as family-friendly and gentle swimming sessions at various times during the day.

Pells Pool

Organisers are keen to give people some advance dates for their diaries. An official opening is set for early May. On June 21 there will be a Summer Solstice Sunrise swim followed by the Pells Pool Festival of Music later that day.

On July 4 the pool holds its Music and Food evening and on July 19 it is the setting for a Wellbeing and Craft event.

The Sturgeon Full Moon swim is set for August 9 and Swimalong for August 30. September begins with a Harvest Full Moon swim on September 6 and bonfire lovers can celebrate with a November 5 Bonfire morning swim. Further details of all events will be published soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original structure of the pool was built in 1860 making it the oldest freshwater outdoor public swimming baths in the UK still operating. The pool is fed by spring water drawn from an aquifer beneath the baths and is 50 yards long and 25 yards wide.

Facilities include disabled access and toilets, changing rooms, sun terrace, large lawn alongside the pool, cold and warm outdoor showers, a small paddling pool and a refreshment kiosk open every day in season.