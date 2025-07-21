Platinum Anniversary celebrations for East Preston couple
With their two daughters, son-in-law, five grandchildren and partners and five great-grandchildren the couple enjoyed a special celebratory afternoon tea party with plenty of champagne! A congratulatory card from King Charles and Queen Camilla helped to mark this special occasion.
John, who was from Oxford, and Pat, from Middlesbrough, met in Lincolnshire, where John was training to be an RAF Pilot in his National Service and Pat was at Kesteven teacher training college.
Although having suffered a bad stroke, Pat now lives in Angmering Grange, but John visits every day. The couple look forward to their trips out, with Arundel Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust being a favourite spot.
Thank you to the staff at Angmering Grange Care Home for helping to provide a very special celebration.