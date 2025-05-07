Platinum Champion visits Hailsham

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 23:51 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited by the Town Mayor of Hailsham to visit the town for a walk around and visit local independent businesses.

The Town Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Paul Holbrook invited Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean to partake on a whistle stop tour of Hailsham to meet local independent businesses including cafes, florists, estate agents and the banking hub.

Lord Brett McLean said " I'm delighted to have accepted the Mayors invitation to look around Hailsham and have to say that I am pleasantly surprised by the vibrancy of Hailsham Town centre and find it simply amazing that there are no empty retail units within the town centre, the five car parks that offer free parking must be an element to why Hailsham has a buzzing and successful high street, this supported by a regular bus service linking Hailsham to other coastal towns such as Bexhill and Eastbourne really helps to keep Hailsham alive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From all the businesses I met everyone was friendly, helpful and professional.

I would definitely recommend a visit to Hailsham if you haven't been, a great town with a great selection of independent and national retail chains all situated in a very clean and well kept area ."

Related topics:MayorPaul Holbrook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice