Platinum Champion will be Baton Bearer in Hastings

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be one of 43 baton bearers on Tuesday 23rd September when the Baton Of Hope visits Hastings as part of its UK nationwide tour that was kickstarted on the 1st September in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baton Of Hope is a symbol Offering hope to those facing dark days and pays tribute to those that lost their lives prematurely by their own hand.

The aim of the charity which was set up by former Sky television presenter Mike Mcarthy who lost his own son to suicide is to promote suicide awareness and suicide prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings and St. Leonards has the highest rate of male under 25 years suicides in the South East of England whilst East Sussex has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Lord Brett McLean

Brett who is a suicide survivor himself said " It's pivotal to ensure that the correct support is out there at the time when it's vitally needed, sadly all to often someone needs support and sadly it's not there.

Some people face darker days than others - and on a more regular basis, for an array of reasons such as being part of a negative and violent relationship, poverty, bereavement, homelessness, etc but it's important these people know there is light and hope, the Baton Of Hope is a very special symbol that provides reassurance, it helps promote the problems and solutions for some people experiencing a mental health episode, but it's pivotal role is to get people talking about mental health and suicide, to ensure that help is out there when it's needed.

Lord Brett McLean is the second Baton bearer and will be carrying the Baton along Queen's Road in Hastings.

Full details of the route and timings will be released on the official Baton Of Hope Hastings Tour 2025 Facebook page with live streaming throughout the day.