Polegate Mayor supports Air Ambulance on Restart a Heart Day

The Mayor of Polegate is lending his full support to the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) this Restart a Heart Day, helping to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving CPR skills. Restart a Heart Day, held annually in October, is an national campaign aimed at improving cardiac arrest survival rates by encouraging as many people as possible to learn CPR.

During a recent visit to the KSS Air Ambulance base as part of the Civic Leaders Circle event, the Mayor witnessed first-hand the critical role the service plays in responding to medical emergencies across the region. The visit included meeting members of the aircrew team and learning about the charity’s life-saving missions.

“The Air Ambulance team performs extraordinary work every single day, responding to people in their most urgent moments of need,” said the Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar. “Restart a Heart Day is a powerful reminder that by learning CPR, we can all play a part in saving a life. I’m proud to support this campaign and the dedicated professionals and volunteers who make it possible.”

Every day across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, around 25 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest often at home. Sadly only 1 in 10 survive.

When the worst happens, every second counts. Giving CPR and using a defibrillator in those first few minutes can more than double their chance of survival yet right now, only 1 in 4 people receive CPR, and just 1 in 10 have a defibrillator used before an ambulance arrives. When the heart stops, the clock starts. What happens next is in your hands.

The Mayor is encouraging residents of Polegate to take part in Restart a Heart training sessions and to learn this vital skill that could one day save a life. For more information about the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Restart a Heart Day, visit www.aakss.org.uk.