Polegate Twinning Association welcomes visitors from Appen, including Mayor Hans-Peter Lütje
The visit, which celebrates the long-standing friendship between Polegate and Appen, provided opportunities for both communities to share culture, strengthen ties, and discuss future exchanges. Guests were invited to experience the town’s warm hospitality, explore local heritage, and take part in events that highlight the spirit of community twinning.
Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate, said: "It has been an honour to welcome our friends from Appen back to Polegate, and a privilege to host Mayor Lütje on his first visit. Twinning is about building bridges, creating friendships, and celebrating the values that connect us across borders. We look forward to many more years of cooperation and exchange between our towns."
Mayor Hans-Peter Lütje expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Appen’s commitment to deepening the partnership with Polegate.
The Polegate Twinning Association extended thanks to all who supported the visit and emphasised the importance of continuing to foster international friendship through community connections and shared experiences.