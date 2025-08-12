Political opinion: Cllr Stephen Holt - Airbourne week gets my pulse racing

While I am writing this ahead of the event itself, Airbourne week always get my pulse racing, and I’m pretty sure it does for many other residents across the town.

Seeing so many people enjoying our seafront, our town centre and loving the spectacle that the show brings, always gives me great pleasure, and considerable pride in our staging of this thrilling airshow.

I hope you have a great Airbourne.

I want to say thank you to all those volunteers who are helping with the show this year. Whether you’ve shaken a bucket or put some money in one - every penny helps the good causes, and ensures the display continues. I must also extend a huge thank you to Kathy Codling and the Eastbourne Hospitality Association as well as John Nuttall from Hailsham Rotary who very much run the bucket collection – you are all fantastic.

Cllr Stephen Holt

Looking a little further into future weeks, the summer doesn’t end with the sound of the Red Arrows. We’ve got some great events lined up including a new Beer and Cider By the Sea, so that you can enjoy an extended summer into September (and hopefully the sunshine will continue until then too!).

There’s also the pop-up park in Victoria place which is playing music on the 24th, 30th and 31st of August, along with a grand finale on 2nd September.

There’s some fireworks and proms on the Bandstand on the 20th and 27th August and 3rd September, as well as some great tribute shows and the Congress Theatre is also putting on some terrific music.

A new event, SouthBound Fest, will see Princes Park raving to new music on the 30th.

We’ve got plenty more to see in Eastbourne this summer!