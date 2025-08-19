Political opinion: Cllr Stephen Holt - What an extraordinary weekend it's been for Eastbourne
Whether the thunderous roar of the Red Arrows or the breathtaking aerobatics over our stunning seafront, this year’s event was nothing short of spectacular. The atmosphere was electric, the crowds were immense, and the pride in our town was palpable. Eastbourne truly shone on the national stage, and it’s all thanks to the tireless efforts of so many.
I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made Airbourne possible: our dedicated events team, the volunteers, the sponsors, the traders, and the incredible display pilots who thrilled us with their amazing skills in the cockpit. Behind the scenes, countless individuals worked long hours to ensure everything ran smoothly—from logistics and safety to hospitality and clean-up. Your professionalism and passion did Eastbourne proud.
To our residents and visitors: thank you for your enthusiasm, patience, and support. You helped create a welcoming and joyful environment that showcased the very best of our town.
I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the swift actions of our emergency services, lifeguards, and members of the public who responded when several people got into difficulty in the water. Your quick thinking and teamwork ensured that help was given immediately, and we are deeply grateful to you all.
Airbourne is more than just an airshow—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and the spirit of Eastbourne. As we reflect on this year’s success, we look forward to building on it and making next year’s event even more spectacular.
Thank you, Eastbourne. You’ve once again proven that when we come together, we can achieve something truly remarkable.