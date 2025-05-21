Political opinion: Horsham MP welcomes UK-EU defence pact secured at major summit

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, welcomes the new security and defence partnership between the UK and EU, announced at a major summit on May 19. The agreement follows consistent Liberal Democrat pressure for stronger European defence co-operation, with calls now for a swift implementation of the deal.

Horsham's Liberal Democrat MP has welcomed the plans unveiled at the UK-EU summit for enhanced collaboration on defence and security matters. The plans come after months of pressure from the Liberal Democrats for closer cross-Channel co-operation.

On Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the new Security and Defence Partnership, outlining UK defence industry participation in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence fund. Number 10 stated: "At a time of increasing global uncertainty and volatility, this will formalise UK-EU co-operation on defence to ensure Europe's safety and security."

Following the summit, Mr Milne questioned the Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, about re-establishing links with the European Defence Agency and securing a more effective working relationship with Europe's defence procurement strategy.

John Milne MP speaking to the Defence Secretary in the House of Commons on Monday.

With Putin's ongoing aggression in Ukraine and Donald Trump's unpredictable approach to international security, “strengthening our alignment with European partners is more crucial than ever”, says John Milne MP.

The Liberal Democrats championed a defence and security agreement with the EU in their July 2024 general election manifesto and have persistently urged the Government to strengthen ties with Europe on defence matters. The Horsham MP described the government's shift in position as a "significant breakthrough" while encouraging Starmer to ensure promises translate into concrete action regarding UK-EU defence co-operation.

Mr Milne said: "An agreement on closer defence collaboration with the EU represents a significant breakthrough for our national security interests.”

"Liberal Democrats have been pushing for a robust defence partnership with our European allies for months. With international security facing unprecedented challenges, including Trump's unpredictable foreign policy approach, strengthening our alignment with European partners is more crucial than ever.”

"The Prime Minister must now ensure this summit delivers tangible results by implementing this defence partnership promptly and effectively – converting diplomatic achievements into practical security benefits."