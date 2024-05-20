Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Submitted on behalf of Jess Brown-FullerAs the Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, Jess Brown-Fuller is hoping to make Chichester and its surrounding coast and countryside an attractive and special place for everyone, whatever their age or interests.

Last Sunday Chichester hosted the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024, an annual international event celebrating classic motorbikes and dapper gentlemen, in aid of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. This Saturday the city will be putting on a colourful celebration with Chichester Pride 2024, sponsored by Chichester College, Chichester Bid, a wide range of local businesses including Tinwood, Aspire and Wiley.

The following week on Friday, May 31, RSPB Medmerry nature reserve on the coast will be the centre of activities when three unique new art pieces, designed and installed by local artists, will be unveiled at 2pm. The new art installations are designed to celebrate Medmerry’s natural beauty and its special relationship with the community, as part of Culture Spark, between CDC, Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery. Medmerry Nature Reserve and Wetlands is one of Europe’s largest coastal realignments boasting 183 hectares of new intertidal habitats for birds and other wildlife.

“Also coming up, we have some exciting family events during May half-term, including our popular Chichester Roman Week – and the Summer Street Party will be held again on the first Sunday in July. These are just a few examples of what we already have planned,” said Jess.

Jess and her husband admiring vintage motorbikes in Chichester.

While Jess expressed disappointment that there would no ice rink in Chichester this winter, she promised that the city and its surrounding communities would still be able to enjoy the holiday spirit during the winter months as well as the summer.

“As a council, we want to ensure that Chichester is an attractive and exciting place to visit over the Christmas period. Building on recent successes such as the Culture Spark programme, Cross Market & More events and laser light shows at the Chichester Canal, the council will be exploring options for experiential events to add to a Christmas market that we have already secured. We will be working alongside Chichester BID, who will once again be delivering the beautiful Christmas lights,” said Jess.

“We are particularly mindful of the need for more activities that will appeal to a younger audience, and we will be exploring live music, escape rooms and virtual reality experiences to help make sure that people of all ages feel a buzz about the city,” said Jess, who grew up in the area and graduated from Chichester University.

"As someone bringing up a young family in the area, and with my parents and in-laws all living locally, I know that this area is one that is loved by all generations. To boost our economy and our community well-being, we should be encouraging events that appeal across a wide range of ages and interests both for residents and our many visitors," she said.