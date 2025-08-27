Portslade opticians swap customer reviews for Food Bank donations

Delighted Portslade food banks have joined forces with the town’s Specsavers under a new initiative that sees customer reviews turned into items for donation.

Sophie Patel Optometrist Director at Portslade Specsavers, says: ‘We started the partnership a few weeks ago after reaching out to the local foodbanks who were happy to give details of their most in demand items. So far, we've had 44 reviews and have been telling customers that we will donate one item of food for each review we get online. The response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive and many of our customers have been surprised that their feedback can also help their local foodbank.’

One of the recipients, The Purple People Kitchen runs a Food Bank at Portslade Town Hall every Friday morning between 11 and 2 pm. Run by volunteers it’s aimed at helping people who are on low incomes or are homeless.

Marie Boswell, Purple People, says: ‘This program is a fantastic way to engage the community and raise awareness about food poverty in our community. Every item donated makes a difference, and we are thrilled that Specsavers Portslade is working with us and their customers to support us and other foodbanks.’

Sophie adds: ‘We plan to continue swapping reviews for food because as a locally run and owned business we believe in the power of community and want to do our part to support those who are struggling. By working together, we hope we can do our bit to help ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food.’