Probus Club members enjoy visit to Littlehampton Lifeboat Station
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A pleasant walk and lunch
On Tuesday, September 10, Alan Price, organised 14 happy walkers from Chanctonbury Probus Club, to visit the Littlehampton Life Boat Station where they had a very informative talk and guided tour.
They then walked over the retractable foot bridge to the Littlehampton Fort at the mouth of the Arun river, returning for an excellent lunch at the Arun View pub
Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.