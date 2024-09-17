Probus Club members enjoy visit to Littlehampton Lifeboat Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pleasant walk and lunch

On Tuesday, September 10, Alan Price, organised 14 happy walkers from Chanctonbury Probus Club, to visit the Littlehampton Life Boat Station where they had a very informative talk and guided tour.

They then walked over the retractable foot bridge to the Littlehampton Fort at the mouth of the Arun river, returning for an excellent lunch at the Arun View pub

Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/