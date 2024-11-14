Probus Club members visit Horsham Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a bright November morning a dozen or so members of Horsham Arun Forest Probus had a guided visit to the new Horsham Fire Station.

We were welcomed to this splendid new facility, which has cost £30m, by Neil Fairhall, the Station Manager. He explained that this brand-new facility not only provides a new fire station for Horsham and its surrounding communities but is a residential training centre for the whole of West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

We were all most impressed with all we saw, but highlights included seeing the state-of-the-art computer simulation of incidents that fire fighting crews could face in the course of their work where commanders and crews can train safely and of course the marvellous modern red fire appliances.

But sadly for some: there is no ‘fireman’s pole’. It is all on one level with the duty watch housed on the ground floor next to the garage so helping to meet the daytime 60 second target for fire crews to be in their fire appliances, fully kitted out, and rolling out of the station!

If you would like to know more about Horsham Arun Forest Probus please visit probushorshamarunforest.org.uk/