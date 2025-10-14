Progress in play at Meadowburne Place Sports Pavilion

Members of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council have visited the Barratt Homes’ Meadowburne Place development in Eastbourne to see progress being made on the new sports pavilion.

Meadowburne Pavilion, expected to open in Spring 2026, will provide a dedicated space for local teams and residents, supporting both sporting activities and wider community use.

It will be owned and run by Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council and will be the home ground of local team, Willingdon Athletic FC.

In a tour led by Jamie Low, Land Manager at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, Councillors John Pritchett, Frances Pritchett, Ian Nisbet, Ryan Weedon, Dionne Daniel and the Parish Clerk Nicola Williamson were able to see the beginning of the community space starting to take shape.

Meadowburne Place Sports Pavilion

Mark Vanson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, commented: “We are looking forward to continuing works at the Sports Pavilion, offering a space where local clubs and the community can come together. We are proud to deliver something that will not only enhance the development but also benefit the community for many years to come as part of our commitment to working with the local area wherever we build.”

Chair John Pritchett BEM at Willingdon and Jevington Council, added: “The new sports pavilion at is a much-anticipated addition for our community. It is encouraging to see the housebuilder working closely with the council to provide facilities that support local residents and bring people together. We look forward to seeing the pavilion in use and to the positive impact it will have on community activities and local clubs and organisations.”

Meadowburne Place is now 97% reserved, with less than five homes remaining. A range of three- and four-bedroom homes are still available at the sought after development in Eastbourne. Prices start at £385,000 for a three-bedroom home.

For more information about Barratt Homes visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 03339207811.