£1.2 million pledged for Sussex coastal restoration projects

Over one million pounds has been pledged to Sussex coastal restoration work in the last year, spurred by local project Sussex Bay.

Sussex Bay was created to catalyse the natural recovery of Sussex’s seascape. Hosted by Adur and Worthing Councils, it is an independent project which is not tax-payer funded. It launched in June 2024 following seed funding from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and will inspire nature recovery between Selsey and Camber Sands, including the rivers, coast and up to 12 nautical miles offshore.

There was a time when the Sussex waters were abundant with life: seabream, mackerel, eels, otters, sharks, kelp and seagrasses made their home here. But industrial trawling, overfishing and pollutants in the water have caused a devastating loss of nature in recent decades. For example, West Sussex has lost 98% of its kelp beds. As sea temperatures rise and extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change, the region’s intertidal rivers, coastlines and inshore waters will face increasing environmental pressures too.

The £1.2 million was pledged to Sussex Bay’s ‘Blue Natural Capital Lab’ for specific purposes from ethical sources. The money is being used to support projects including: the Sussex Dolphin Project, the Worthing-based Fishing Net Reuse and Recycling scheme, the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme, marine research at the University of Sussex and the revamp of the Windsor Lawns rotunda so that local small-boat fishers can sell their fish on Worthing seafront along with a range of research projects, including an ocean literacy survey with Natural England.

Diving in Sussex

Sources of funding, secured via competitive bids, include: the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, Rewilding Britain, Novo Foundation, Marine Management Organisation, Sea Changers, Natural England, Innovate UK and Championing Coastal Communities. This work is all part of Sussex Bay's 'blueprint' for seascape recovery, which is part of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

The Blue Natural Capital Lab is the first in the UK and it aims to wash away barriers for marine recovery projects which are looking for funding from ethical sources.

Dean Spears, Head of Sussex Bay, said: “The £1.2 million that has so far been pledged over the past year by our innovative and forward-thinking funders is already making a difference to Sussex’s seascape recovery. We are humbled by the support received to date. This funding is an injection not just of cash but also of hope for our counties and communities. This is the first step towards a coastline abundant with life once more.

“Our ambition is to raise £50 million in ethical funding for marine recovery projects by 2050. So, we are still at basecamp of the mountain we need to climb, as Sussex’s sea and wetlands have been seriously degraded in recent decades and face escalating risks from our changing climate. But this an optimistic start!”

Bottlenose dolphin in Sussex

Thea Taylor from the Sussex Dolphin Project said: “Creating meaningful change in the marine environment requires meaningful collaboration. Sussex Bay is uniquely positioned to unite and support the many organisations along the Sussex Coast in a transformative partnership that has the potential to positively impact both the local marine ecosystem and the community.

“We are grateful for Sussex Bay’s support of our educational program, which provides young people with valuable training and direct access to the marine environment, inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards.”

Libby Drew of the Weald to Waves project said: "You can’t restore nature from a classroom - but breaking into green jobs is tough. With support from organisations like Sussex Bay and Rewilding Britain we are bridging the gap with hands-on learning courses, paid work placements, and the right connections to turn passion into profession."