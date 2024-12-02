Refurbished children’s home reopens following storm damage

Staff and residents at a children’s residential home in Eastbourne celebrated its reopening recently following storm damage last year.

The Bungalow, which accommodates up to seven children and young people aged between 7 and 19 with complex needs and disabilities, suffered extensive damage when Storm Ciaran hit last October.

High winds got under the roof and rainwater penetrated the building causing severe damage to the bedrooms and electrics.

Over the last year large parts of the home have been repaired and planned refurbishments carried out to ensure the building is safe and meets the needs of the residents.

The Bungalow

During the repair work, staff ensured that the lives of the children affected continued as smoothly as possible.

Despite the young people being housed temporarily in Bexhill, staff worked hard to make sure the children were disrupted as little as possible, including coordinating and managing the school transport so the children could continue their schooling in Eastbourne.

At a special event children, staff and parents celebrated the refurbished home and the new facilities, which include a sensory room, a fitted kitchen, newly refurbished bedrooms and bathrooms, and a range of outdoor games and activities as well as an enclosed fire pit.

Emma Quicke, the manager of The Bungalow, said: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone. The staff have been amazing and so have the young people.

The Bungalow

“We all think the new home is fantastic. The children took part in choosing colours and furnishings and they love their new rooms. We are all so glad to be home.”

Cllr Bob Bowdler, lead member for Children and Families at East Sussex County Council, said: “I would like to welcome the staff and young people back to The Bungalow.

“Storm Ciaran badly damaged the building last year, but the staff and the council’s property team have showed great resilience and worked so hard to repair and refurbish the home for the children as quickly as possible.

“The new facilities are fantastic, and I know that they are going to be enjoyed hugely by the young people who live here and their families. Welcome home!”

The Bungalow has been a residential children’s home for 20 years and is run by East Sussex County Council.