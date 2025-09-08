Remember A Charity Week 2025 celebrates charity supporters and the vital impact of charitable gifts in Wills

This Remember A Charity Week (8th – 14th September 2025), Care for the Carers is coming together with close to 200 charities to thank ‘Willanthropists*’ across the UK for doing something incredible by leaving a gift to charity in their Will. Throughout the week, charities and their beneficiaries will be celebrating the remarkable impact and generosity of all those who have chosen to support good causes in this way.

Care for the Carers wants to celebrate this Week, by sharing Helen’s story, whose life was changed thanks to vital support funded through gifts in Wills.

Helen is a retired nurse, who cares for her husband John, “Caring for John isolated me from many activities, even simple lunch dates with friends were difficult as there were often medical appointments to attend. Friends dropped away as they didn’t understand my new priorities. John has Emphysema and as the disease progressed, I became quite isolated, and Care for the Carers became very important to me. Just knowing support is only a phone call away is a great weight off my shoulders and it gives me strength to carry on my caring role.

“Being able to meet with other carers for a couple of hours once a month made so much difference. You don’t have to explain yourself, turning up at meetings late or having to leave early they understand. It’s where I get help and support, recharge, it is really life saving.

Helen enjoying a day out organised by Care for the Carers

“Thanks to the generosity of those who have left a gift to charity in their Will, I was able to do something for me and be myself for a while,” said Helen. “So, a big thank you. However big or small your gift. You will never know the impact your act of thoughtfulness and kindness will make on many lives.”

Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive of Care for the Carers adds: “There are thousands of people like Helen who give so much of themselves to care for a relative or friend in East Sussex. Charitable gifts in wills are a unique way that you can make a lasting impact on their lives. Your help is vital, enabling Care for the Carers to make sure no one in East Sussex is left to care alone, and to be here for as long as local carers need our support.”

Whether large or small, gifts in Wills and voluntary donations, currently fund around 30% of Care for the Carer’s work, providing crucial long-term income that can help for generations to come. This includes giving young carers a childhood, helping the most vulnerable carers in the community, ensuring isolated and homebound carers have someone to talk to, and providing carers a break to improve their wellbeing.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity – the consortium of charities working together to inspire the UK public to remember good causes in their Will, said:

“This Remember A Charity Week, we have come together to celebrate and thank all those people who have chosen to do something wonderful in remembering their favourite charities in their Will, alongside their loved ones. This enables people’s values to live on long beyond their lifetime. And, collectively, these donations have the potential to transform the future – funding life-saving services and offering hope and opportunity for the next generation.”

To find out more about Care for the Carer’s work and leaving a gift, visit www.cftc.org.uk/giftsinwills

For more information about charitable gifts in Wills and how to leave a lasting legacy, visit: www.rememberacharity.org.uk. You can also join the conversation online through #RememberACharityWeek, #ThanksTo and #Willanthropy

*Willanthropy is the act of giving to charity in your Will