Rescue centre encourages adopters to give black cats a home this Halloween

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is urging potential pet owners to consider adopting black cats this Halloween, highlighting that these animals often face longer waits for forever homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, based in Sidlesham, has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs across Sussex and Hampshire for over 40 years, giving every animal a chance at life.

Black cats, despite being affectionate, playful, and loyal companions, are frequently overlooked in shelters. Superstitions linking them to bad luck, combined with their perceived “plain” appearance, make them less likely to catch the eye of potential adopters. Social media trends and the difficulty of photographing dark-coated cats can also unintentionally reduce their chances of adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics show that black cats can take up to three times longer to be rehomed compared to cats of other colours. This extended time in shelter environments can lead to stress and anxiety, further impacting their well-being.

Just some of the black cats at CRRC

General Manager of The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, Ian Hughes, said: “Black cats are just as loving as any other cat, but unfair myths and perceptions mean they often wait longer for a home. Halloween is a great time to remind the public that adopting a black cat can be incredibly rewarding. We encourage everyone to look beyond superstition and see the unique personality each black cat has to offer.”

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre currently has 22 black cats in their care, each waiting for a loving home. Those interested in adopting a black cat can contact The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre on 01243 967111 or visit www.crrc.co.uk.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre was founded in 1986 and works to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and unwanted cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs across West Sussex and Hampshire. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations from the public to continue its work.

To learn more about the Centre or to make a donation, visit www.crrc.co.uk.