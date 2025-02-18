Resident at Brighton homelessness charity transforms unwanted items into unique lights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is offering a creative and sustainable way to brighten homes with one-of-a-kind upcycled lights for sale in its charity shops.

These unique lights have been handcrafted by Christian, a resident at the Portslade site with experience of homelessness. These stunning pieces are made from items that could not be sold such as obsolete musical instruments, giving them a new lease of life while keeping them out of landfill.

Since its founding in 1997, Sussex Emmaus has been dedicated to helping people out of homelessness by providing a home, supportive community, and skill-building opportunities to residents known as companions, through its café and second-hand shops.

The charity is dedicated to reducing waste and promoting the circular economy. Christian’s unique light creations exemplify sustainability in action, transforming discarded materials into beautiful, functional home décor. Each lamp tells a story, showcasing the power of creativity and repurposing.

Upcycled light handcrafted by Sussex Emmaus Companion Christian

Sussex Emmaus Business Manager Rachida Zitouni said: “The upcycled lights beautifully created by Companion Christian not only illuminate homes but also highlight the importance of giving new purpose to items that would otherwise go to waste. By purchasing one, customers are directly supporting individuals like Christian who have previously experienced homelessness while also making an eco-friendly choice.”

Companion Christian said: "Making lamps out of scrap materials has become my happy place since moving to Sussex Emmaus. I enjoy talking about them to customers and welcome any commissioned work, so people don't have to buy new all the time."

Customers can find Christian’s handcrafted lights at the Sussex Emmaus shop in Portslade and the London Road Shop in Brighton, where they can also explore a range of pre-loved items.

For more information visit emmausbrighton.co.uk/