Residents at Ryebank Gate get gardening with Sussex Green Living

Environmental charity Sussex Green Living recently hosted a hands-on gardening workshop for residents at Ryebank Gate in Yapton, as part of its ongoing collaboration with David Wilson Homes to help boost biodiversity in the local area

Hosted in the show home garden, the workshop provided pollinator-friendly gardening advice with top tips on how to create vibrant and blooming outdoor spaces to support local wildlife all year round. From choosing the right wildflower plants to protecting bee populations, residents learned how to make the most of their gardens.

Led by Geoff Hunt and Elle Runton from Sussex Green Living, the group enjoyed an inspiring talk and show garden walk around to learn how to enhance biodiversity in their gardens.

Elle Runton, Deputy Chair of Sussex Green Living commented: “It was fantastic to teach the residents at Ryebank Gate how to maximise biodiversity in their spaces. Creating thriving habitats for the local wildlife is essential all year round, and summer is the perfect time to execute the all-important maintenance to keep our ecosystems running efficiently.”

The workshop is part of David Wilson Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting wildlife and ecology in the local area, encouraging residents’ gardens to flourish.

Mark Vanson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, commented: “Our ongoing collaboration with Sussex Green Living enables us to host educational workshops that benefit and encourage residents to nurture their own wildlife friendly gardens, build havens for local pollinators and make lifestyle changes to reduce their impact on the Planet.

"It is great to be able to offer these educational sessions and we look forward to seeing the gardens at Ryebank Gate become a thriving community for wildlife and people!”

