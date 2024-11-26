Resident’s passion for motorcycles celebrated at Furze Field Manor Care Home
Known for sharing fond memories of the bikes he has owned and ridden over the years, Gordon’s enthusiasm inspired the care team to create a meaningful experience tailored to his interests.
Last week, the husband of a team member visited Furze Field Manor with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The visit brought Gordon immense joy as he had the chance to see the bike up close, sparking lively conversations and evoking cherished memories from his past.
Furze Field Manor care home prides itself on creating opportunities for residents to feel valued, understood, and connected to their passions.
Moments like these not only bring joy but also strengthen the sense of community and care within the home.