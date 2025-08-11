Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Cool wines for warm weather

The amazing British Summer continues, with yet another Heat Wave this week. Whilst its going to be very warm here, at least its not unbearably hot such as the temperatures in the 40s in southern France and other parts of Europe.

Great weather if you’re on holiday, but problematic for nature and agriculture, with wildfires breaking out both in the UK and parts of Europe, and severe water shortages for crops.

So, time to keep cool with a refreshing glass of wine, preferably dry, pale and pink. Here are four recommendations to track down.

La Vie en Rose 2024 is a luscious provençale style pale rosé from the Languedoc. Created by Charles and Ruth Simpson at their stunning French Domaine Sainte Rose, it is dry, fresh and packed with summer fruit flavours.

Perfect summer wine which can be bought direct from the vineyard at £61.20 per case of 6 bottles, with shipping around £10 depending on location. Sip on the terrace whilst listening to Edith Piaf.

Candover Brook Sparkling Rosé Brut is a bright salmon hue made by the traditional method in Hampshire on the estate of Lord John Sainsbury.

Taking its name from the chalk stream which runs through the Candover Valley, this sparkling pink English wine is fresh and dry, with aromas of fresh strawberries, red currants and hints of toasted brioche from lees ageing.

Vibrant, elegant and refined with persistent mousse and a touch of minerality on the palate. £43 from Gusto Wines.

Rock Angel 2024 from Chateau d’Esclans in the Provence, is a deeper, more complex and structured version of the hugely popular Whispering Angel from the same producer.

The wine is made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle, sourced from select parcels of vines in the Côtes de Provence region. Fermentation is in both stainless steel and cask, with lees stirring to increase flavour complexity.

The wine is then aged in tank and barrel, the resultant wine showing exotic fruit aromas and a rare minerality for Côtes de Provence. The palate is rich yet fresh, with a long refreshing finish.

Beautiful fruit flavours of nectarine, raspberry and wild strawberry. £27 mix six price from Majestic, £27.50 from Waitrose and also available in independent merchants

The fourth of my recommendations is from Piera 1899, a top producer in Friuli region in the north-east of Italy. Piera Rosato Coordinate has an unusual flask shaped bottle and interesting front label of only numbers, which are the geographical coordinates of the winery!

The fashionably pale pink wine is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Refosco.

Fabulously fresh and expressive, with aromas and flavours of white peach and apricot, the wine is dry, vibrant and complex with beautifully balanced fruit and acidity.

Another refined and elegant wine from this excellent producer. Difficult to track down in the UK, so a trip to the Venezie region may be on the cards!

A similar wine called Clar de Lune from the same producer is available from Cockburns of Leith at £20.99 per bottle.