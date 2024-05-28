Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a bright and slightly blustery Spring day the Selsey RNLI Selsey sponsored walk attracted wide range of entrants.

Walkers could choose from three route options: The Mayday mile - short stroll along the seafront, a five-mile meander and a 10-mile trek across stunning countryside and seashore.

One group of six friends said: “We were thrilled to join the 10-mile walk, as some of us were staying with Selsey pals for the weekend. A real bonus for us was the flotilla of lifeboats that sailed past and the Molls singing. What a great day!”

This annual event was the first of several being offered by RNLI Selsey volunteers to celebrate the founding of the RNLI 200 years ago.

Crowds flock to the beach.

Other planned events include a live boogie in the boat house on June 8, with nine-piece soul band Supersonic Soul and indie-folk singer Mia Reed, and Lifeboat Week at the end of July and a fish and chip supper in the Autumn.

Vaughan Turney, RNLI Selsey Chair said: “ We are so grateful to the many walkers who took part in the Selsey Saunter; their efforts in raising nearly £1000 will directly help us continue to save lives at sea.”

RNLI Selsey Lifeboat station is reliant on volunteers for both operational and supporting roles. In addition to raising funds, volunteer teams welcome visitors to the Visitor Centre where where they may see the Shannon All Weather Lifeboat at close quarters and learn about the brave crews who have been saving lives in Selsey since 1861.