Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

It’s been a busy time for me of late, but I’ve enjoyed it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villagers may have thought I’ve turned my field into a car park recently, but it was in fact for a good cause. The Edmonds family had two family celebrations, so there was a big party weekend, and as it was the Raft Race, and Monks House visiting time, I knew the village would be busy and there would be a lot of cars around, so offered my field to the family for parking as I didn’t want our pub to lose trade if people used their car park. The family were very grateful and some of the cars were still there on Monday. I did have family members stay with me (lovely people) and I had a lovely surprise when a nice young man appeared at my door with the most amazing bunch of flowers to thank me. I have to say the flowers were not the sort I am familiar with, and he told me they were from his garden, I should have asked him what they all were. Ceri and Ben invited me to the Saturday evening celebrations, but I’d had busy day and didn’t feel like being a party animal.

One of the reasons my day was so busy, was that I went to David Smart’s funeral, which was very well attended. At the gathering in the Village Hall after, it was good to see some old familiar village faces, as well as some from Lewes, including Mr Elphick, who used to run Elphick’s store in Lewes for years, where you could purchase almost anything you wanted for the garden or do-it-yourself work in the home. I’m sure Lindy and family must have appreciated how many people turned up for the funeral especially from the farming communities who always give support at village gatherings. David was a lovely man and has a great family to carry his legacy on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday was a day out for me, and I didn’t have to drive, as my gardener and friend of many years, Rob, drove me to Folkstone to see Russell Gleed, who used to live in the village for many years with his friend Alan. He now lives with another Alan and Michael (long time friends) in a lovely house in Folkestone where he is very well looked after. I kept him up to date on village news and showed him some of the photos of the village. We had a nice lunch, with wine and a few hours chat, and he seems in good spirits. It was a lovely journey there and back and brought back many memories to me. Rob enjoyed having a few hours to himself being a tourist, before he picked me up for the return journey. In all it was a lovely day.

Painted Lady Butterfly

I hear Bill and Brenda Dartnell have sold their house in Denton and would love to come back to Rodmell if they can find a place they can afford and that suits them. They tell me there is a Jumble Sale coming up. I will give details when I get them. They would be welcomed back to the village, as they always gave so much to Rodmell life.

Reading about John May director of Greenpeace books in last week’s Sussex Express brough back memories to me about David McTaggart who lived in our village for quite a time and was a friend of ours. This was also in the time when Barbara Moody-Piper run the pub with the help of her daughter Sue. There used to be some entertaining parties at Dave’s thatched cottage after pub closing time. There were few amusing moments such as Dave having a meal in the pub with us whilst the police were looking for him, and also the time when his wife/partner a beautiful lady was sitting nursing their baby and knitting (so I’m told) wasn’t a bit perturbed at the fact that the thatch was on fire and the firemen wanted her out. When you live with a man like Dave you didn’t get ruffled. I’m sure John will smile at this.

Are you ready for Rodmell Horticultural Societies Summer Show on Saturday 16th August? It should be a great afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was nice to see a reunion of dogs rescued by MIAO and the Pet Stores, Ringmer. These dogs were rescued from Greece which is a good thing to do (I spent 15 years going around various Greek Islands so know how these dogs are treated), but please don’t forget that Raystede and other dog charities are also full of dogs needing homes especially after COVID where so many were purchased and for various reasons are also now looking for new homes. My friends in Folkestone took on 2 dogs from Romania a few years ago. There have been problems as they had been so badly treated. Spoilt to death now!

We’ve had more accidents on the C7 recently when the road was closed off – will it ever end. The concerns and problems with the C7 were raised when James MacCleary (our MP) visited us on Thursday 31st July. Also discussed were the proposal that Kingston ward (which includes the villages along the C7) should become part of Brighton. Do fill in both the East Sussex (https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR) and the Brighton and Hove consultations on this https://yourvoice.brighton-hove.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/exploring-the-options-for-local-government-reorganisation if you have views. Stella Spiteri our ward district councillor is trying to arrange for paper copies of the consultation to be available for those who can’t do things on-line. Water pollution, over development and the pressure on infrastructure, the Egrets Way, the number of small planes flying over the area, pet passports and the need for more training for young people and people wanting to get back to work in trades like, plumbing, building, carpentry and electrical work were also raised by the members of the public who attended the meeting. James MacCleary answered all the questions to the best of his ability and came across as a very supportive and locally engaged MP. Thank you, James, for taking the time away from your family during this school holiday to visit your constituents and to his team of Lib Dem councillors who are helping him with this task.

Ali asks me to remind you this weekend is the last weekend of the Big Butterfly count so do have a go and see what you can see, even if you don’t see anything that is important information. It will help the Butterfly Conservation Society understand how these wonderful and important pollinators are faring. https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/