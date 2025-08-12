Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Not such a hectic week this week so I managed to get through my pile of paperwork which had been building up.

Last weekend I had lunch with friends in the Depot then we went off to Rottingdean as they have now started their summer season of concerts outside. They take place behind the White Horses pub, where there is a stage and seating area, and it is very popular and FREE (donations to good causes welcomed).

Last week it was ‘Box Beatles’ a very good tribute band playing all the Beatles music. It was packed, and everyone had a wonderful time, singing, clapping and dancing, whilst people looked over the wall from the pub car park and down the slope. The weather could have been better, but being cloudy didn’t stop anyone enjoying themselves, including a lovely dog, which insisted on being on stage as well.

We all hope to go down again soon. It is very popular with tourists, and since more people are now realising you can have a good holiday in your own country, without having to cope with delays at airports etc, etc… tourism here is looking up – still more expensive that abroad in many cases though.

Sadly I hear comments from visitors about Eastbourne ‘going downhill’ as it no longer has its lovely gardens, the derelict hotel burnt out by fire is still an eyesore, and my cousin, whose band plays on the bandstand at times, tells me the toilets next to the bandstand are now £1 so you can no longer have a ‘pee for a penny’ (that’s going back in the past!).

People, especially the elderly, are now evidently going over the road to the hotels to have a drink and use their loos. Eastbourne has always been so lovely it will be a shame if it loses its good reputation. I forgot to say as well the £1 is to be paid on a card evidently – that hasn’t gone down well either! When I was in the Lake District two years ago, it was the same there and people used to go to local cafes or hotels to use the loos.

I went to our pub on Wednesday night to the quiz they now hold regularly. We had a team of four but two very nice ladies joined us, and a great time was had by all. We all hope to be at the next one. Which will be on Wednesday, September 3 – booking advisable (call the pub on 01273 472416)

Rodmell and its roads and lanes were not built for the amount of large traffic that now has to use it, and I felt extremely sorry for a large lorry which had to deliver to Monks House one day this week. The driver wasn’t aware how narrow The Street was, and that cars and vans park all over the place, despite people having driveways and carparks to use.

He had to reverse all the way back up from Monks House trying not to knock the scaffolding down at Old Farmhouse and not scratching vehicles parked in awkward places. He did so well but was very exasperated. I bet he doesn’t want too many jobs like that! Coaches are thankfully now using the bus laybys to drop off tourists going to Monks House instead of blocking off my driveway.

We have a Jumble Sale coming up in the Village Hall on Saturday, August 30 starting at 1.30pm entry is 50p. Donations (no electrical items) can be dropped off on Friday 29th between 6pm-8pm or on Saturday between 9am-12. Proceeds in aid of the Village Hall fund

I do hope you are coming to our Summer Show on Saturday, August 16, 2pm-4.30pm on Rodmell Sports Field. As well as dazzling displays of Rodmell produced: flowers, vegetables, photos, arts and crafts there will be teas and homemade cakes, Pimms and beer tent, barbeque, fun dog show and the very popular Patcham Silver Band and a whole lot more. Adults £2 children free. Why not have a good day out and have lunch at our pub as well (booking advised).

Thanks to Chris Wettern for the use of his field as a free car park and thanks to the Rodmell Horticultural Society committee Jill Goldman – Vice President, Sandra Webb – Treasurer, Alison Grace – Show Secretary, Caroline Archer, Jane Finch, Ali Ghanimi, John and Madeleine Harvey, Richard Sellick and all the other people that help make the show a yearly success. Ali asks me to apologise that the picture this week is from such a long time ago – she often works away this particular weekend in August so always misses the show. Though hopefully another villager will be able to contribute an up-to-date picture next week.

The Rodmell Horticultural Society has a long history. Leonard Woolf was chairman of the first Society which later became Rodmell Horticultural and Allotment Society on November 13, 1940. The first Rodmell Flower and Vegetable Show was held on Saturday, August 29, 1946. Now we have two events each year. A Spring Show and a major Summer Show in August.

After costs and replacing essential equipment, the RHS make donations to Rodmell groups and activities. At the AGM in February we have an interesting talk, plus wine and nibbles (free to members of the Society). Outings are arranged for members from time to time and there are discounts at local garden centres. If you would like to join, please contact Roger Ford, Old Barn Cottage, The Street, Rodmell. Tel: 07791 632113.