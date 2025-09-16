Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Well, we needed rain and now we are certainly getting it. The gardens are looking greener and plants are bursting into flower, but there’s definitely a feeling of Autumn in the air, and the rose hips and various berries are a really good size this year.

The temperature suits me better, and the light between showers, is really beautiful, rather like the light beloved so much by the artists in Cornwall. There’s an abundance of fruit in orchards and gardens and I noticed in the Parish Magazine that Iford is having and apple pressing day in October. Anyone who wants to come to my orchard to get fruit to press is welcome, as I hate to see it wasted. You have to be the ones to pick it, as my climbing trees and ladders are over. Please ring me on 01273 476876 (evenings) if you want to come along.

I was married in September 1964, and we spent our honeymoon in the Scilly Isles at St Mary’s. We had wonderful weather and went from island to island exploring. It was a magical place then, and we flew over an azure sea in a helicopter. At that time, it wasn’t so well known but having watched the programmes about the islands of late, it seems they are getting more and more popular. I hope that doesn’t spoil them.

I and my friends are really looking forward to Rodmell’s Harvest Supper on 26th September in our village hall. I don’t know how the tickets are going but you can contact Pauline and Martin on 01273 477058 if you want tickets or to offer help. The evening includes a two-course meal with a glass of wine for £15.

Juicy Apples Going Free

Harvest Festival is on 21st September at our church at 11am. Officiated by Canon Richard Moatt. All food offerings, non-perishable please will go to the Newhaven Food Bank.

I remember when I was school, how I used to love Harvest Festival, and seeing our school hall decked in flowers, with all the produce laid out and the large Harvest loaf round, with corn stalks around the edge and the little mouse all made from dough looking shiny brown and scrumptious, made by the local baker. We all used to take turns on taking it to the old, the poor and to old people’s homes where we were always welcomed. I hear Wassailing evenings, to celebrate the Harvest, are now becoming popular again. It’s lovely to see the old traditions coming back.

Coffee Club will have taken place on 17th September so put the next one 15th October in your diary at the Abergavenny Arms at 11am. Do come along to support it, meet people and enjoy coffee/tea and cake for the small sum of £2/person. All welcome.

On the 27th September, all day in Rodmell it’s Eco Open House www.Ovesco.co.uk (or information also available at the Lewes Tourist Information Office in the precinct). On 30th September Rodmell Parish Council is meeting in the Village Hall.

On 9th September one of my ex-clients Carina took me to see The Signalman by Charles Dickens at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. It was very good, and Chris Walker and John Burton were excellent. It’s a very spooky story adapted for the stage by Francis Evelyn and directed and designed by Michael Lunney. I was surprised that more people didn’t go to this ‘nerve-tingling masterpiece’. At the end in the foyer there was an elderly lady all dressed in a long red cape coat with a hat to match looking like people long ago would look when they dressed up to go to the theatre. Not so now, the man next to me had shorts on! As we were walking back to the car the elderly lady swept past us cape blowing in the wind. On a dark night and with silent steps, it was quite a spooky sight! I wonder who she was.

September seems to be very popular for people walking the South Downs Way. I’m very busy with B&Bs and have many people were frantic to find B&Bs who would take them for one night. Apologies to those who couldn’t get hold of me whilst I was in France. You really need to book me much earlier.

At the moment I’m trying to catch up with all the paperwork that’s built up whilst I was away. Next thing on my list is planting bulbs, sorting out my wardrobe and various other jobs one does over the winter months with dark evenings.