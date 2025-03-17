Rother DC Housing Company and Greymoor celebrate start of house building in Battle

The project to build 200 high-quality homes within the new ‘Tapestry’ development in Battle, East Sussex has reached another milestone with the signing of the main build contract (Joint Contracts Tribunal – JCT).

Representatives from Rother DC Housing Company (RDCHC) and Greymoor gathered on the 7.5 hectare site to formally shake hands on the agreement which gives Greymoor the green light to begin construction.

The ‘Tapestry’ development will be the largest rural town housing project delivered within the Rother district in over ten years. It will comprise a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom traditional-build, energy efficient homes. Seventy properties will be for sale on the open market, with 130 acquired by the UK’s leading social enterprise Places for People as shared ownership and affordable rented homes for local people.

Richard Thomas, Chair of Rother DC Housing Company, said: “We were delighted to join our construction partners on site to celebrate this important milestone towards the development of a thriving, new community. As our first major residential development in the Rother District, this signing marks another step forward in our ambition to deliver 1,000 high-quality homes within the district of Rother by 2037.”

L-R Richard Thomas, Chair of Rother DC Housing Company with Graham Morris, Managing Director of Greymoor

Inspired by local architecture typical of the High Weald, the new homes at Blackfriars will utilise materials such as slate, red brick and clay tiles, all set within green public open spaces featuring hedgerows and cottage-style borders.

Kent-based Greymoor has a strong track-record in constructing high-quality, sustainable homes across the south-east, with many of their projects completed in East Sussex.

Graham Morris, Managing Director of Greymoor Construction, said: “It is a real pleasure to kick off the year with the signing of construction contracts for the splendid Tapestry development. Building homes goes hand in hand with building communities and we look forward to nurturing a growing community here in Battle as our work progresses over the coming months.”

Each property will incorporate its own air source heat pump to meet the new and enhanced Part L Building Regulations ensuring householders can benefit from energy efficient homes which are cheaper to heat and easier to cool. All homes will have an electric vehicle charging point to support the transition away from diesel and petrol vehicles and their emissions.

Representatives from Rother DC Housing Company and Greymoor celebrate start of works

Construction will proceed in phases with the first properties planned to complete in early 2026. The scheme is scheduled to be fully completed in the autumn of 2027.

The next steps will include a ‘meet the contractor event’ in the spring to enable local people, business representatives and interested organisations to find out more about the development and meet the project team.