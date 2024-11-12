Rustington Hall pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Rustington Hall are extremely proud of their poppy display this year.

They have had incredible support from different groups getting involved - including Rustington WI, East Preston Yarn Bombers, Arun Community Crafters as well as lots of individual people all busy knitting and crocheting.

Sally Morris - Chief Executive Officer wishes to recognise all of the hard work of so many people by saying “I personally really can’t thank you enough for helping to make this incredible display of poppies - for although I may have the vision I am in no way crafty at all and so without the help of so many people this unique and fantastic display wouldn’t be possible.”