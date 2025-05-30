Rye Scout Leader honoured with Royal Garden Party invitation

Jane Nash former teacher at Beckley School and 1st Rye Scout leader, was honoured last week with an invitation to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Jane was honoured for her 40 + years of service to local scouting and was accompanied by her husband, Maurice.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the garden party.

Jane said it was a fantastic day and an experience she would never forget. Jane’s Cub, Scout and Explorer groups are very popular with youngsters in Rye and the surrounding villages due to the wide variety of activities they offer.

They meet every Friday at the scout hut in The Grove next to the Leisure Centre.

If you would like to find out more, please get in touch with [email protected]