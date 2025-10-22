Rye’s history comes alive after dark

Rye’s treasured Town Model, a miniature replica that has delighted visitors for nearly 50 years, has been given a thrilling new lease of life this autumn with the launch of Rye After Dark: Spirits, Witches & Legends.

For those who remember the scare in 2020 when the model was almost put into storage, this new show is a triumphant comeback. Thanks to the dedication of a group of locals who helped form a charity and a team of passionate volunteers, Rye’s unique heritage is now being showcased like never before.

Over 40 community members have contributed — from actors and storytellers to expert swordsmen who brought Rye’s historical dramas and haunting stories to life. The performances relive captivating stories, such as Rye’s 16th-century mayor who was reportedly cursed by witches (and subsequently died), capturing the town’s rich and sometimes eerie past.

Using the latest projection mapping technology, combined with atmospheric effects, funky smells and immersive storytelling, the 40-minute show invites residents and visitors alike to experience Rye’s history after dark. (Be prepared for a scare or two!)

The story of the maid still searching Queen Elizabeth's I Pearl necklace

The show runs through to December, then again in the spring, and is suitable for anyone aged 12 or over. Bookings can be made online at ryeheritage.co.uk/afterdark . It’s a remarkable opportunity to support local heritage and witness how community spirit can breathe new magic into a town’s story.