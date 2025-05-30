SADCASE Car Show rolls into Amberley Museum this June

A Must-See Event for Motoring Enthusiasts!

Amberley Museum is thrilled to welcome the award-winning Storrington and District Classic and Sportscar Enthusiasts (SADCASE) for a spectacular motoring event on Sunday, 22 June 2025.

With over 1,650 active members and a national reputation, SADCASE has been a staple of the UK car club scene since 2009. Based in Storrington, Sussex, the club brings together owners and admirers of classic, sports, vintage, electric, and kit cars—as well as bikes and even tractors—for friendly meetups and lively conversation.

Visitors to the museum on the day will be treated to a stunning display of unique and lovingly maintained vehicles from across the motoring spectrum. Whether you're a lifelong enthusiast or simply curious, this event offers a chance to meet passionate vehicle owners and learn more about the stories behind their prized machines.

Want to exhibit your vehicle? Anyone interested in becoming a member of SADCASE and showcasing their vehicle at future events can visit the club's website for more information on how to join.

Don’t miss out – this is always a popular event, so we strongly recommend pre-booking your tickets to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available online now at amberleymuseum.co.uk. Early booking is recommended.