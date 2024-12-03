Santa will be here in Robertson Street, Hastings

By Allan Russell
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 15:08 BST
You will see him on his sleigh by the Christmas Tree (weather permitting) between 11am & 2pm on the following Saturdays: 7th, 14th and 21st December.

You can also find Santa at The Conquerors March, The Ridge on Tuesday 10th December between 6pm and 7.30pm;

Touring * the Stonebeach Rise estate opposite Bannatynes Hotel on Wednesday 11th from 5pm;

The Harrow Inn, The Ridge on Wednesday 18th 5pm – 6.30pm;

Santa is waiting for you.
Santa is waiting for you.

The Bo Peep Pub, West St. Leonards on Thursday 19th from 6pm to 7.30pm;

and touring * the top part of Hollington on Friday 20th from 4.30pm and then at The Hollington Oak pub from 6pm until about 7.30pm

Come along and support the Rotary Club of Hastings Christmas appeal. All proceeds to local families and individuals in need at this time.

*Road tours subject to weather conditions and above times are approximate.

