Santa’s sleigh stops at West Sussex housing developments

Father Christmas paid an early visit to families at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ developments in Angmering and Yapton this month as part of the housebuilder’s festive activities across West Sussex.

The event saw the local community and residents at Fairway Gardens and Ryebank Gate meet Santa in the show home to share their Christmas wishlist, take a family photo and take home a special gift.

Father Christmas has also left behind a number of presents for any visitors to collect from the Fairway Gardens and Ryebank Gate sales suites throughout December.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “It was fantastic to see our local community and residents come together to celebrate the festive season and meet Father Christmas. We are still spreading the festive cheer with remaining treats left at our sales suites, so do come along to Fairway Gardens or Ryebank Gate to take home a free gift whilst they’re still available.”

