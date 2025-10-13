Say cheese! Stone Cross care home hosts cheese and wine

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross had a fantastic time hosting a Cheese & Wine event for friends, family and members of the local community.

The activities team and Head Chef, Dirk Ehrlicher, got together to source some local cheeses, as well as some more exotic ones, and paired them with all sorts of wines. The residents had great fun trying different styles of wine with a wide variety of cheeses along with relishes, chutneys, grapes, plus a range of breads, biscuits and crackers. There was a lot of debate over which flavour combination was best, it was very hard to decide on a winner!

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice, said: “Cheese & Wine events are a big favourite here, our residents and staff need no excuse to get lots of delicious cheeses and wines in to sample. It is such a classic combination, our residents had a fantastic time tasting all the different cheeses and wines on offer and we always love inviting our friends, neighbours and residents’ families in to join us. It has been a lot of fun.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Enjoying the wine

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential and respite care.