School leavers gathering across Sussex

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, today led the latest in a series of fifteen leavers’ services for Year 6 pupils attending Church of England schools across the Diocese of Chichester.

More than 3600 pupils are attending the services before starting their new schools in the autumn. They are joined by teachers and family members at the farewell gatherings.

Today’s services took place at All Saints, Crowborough. The Bishop led the congregation in worship before talking about the importance of belonging.

The children carried banners representing the thirteen schools that attended in the morning and the sixteen schools that joined in the afternoon service.

The Bishop of Chichester explaining a passage in the bible to pupils from the Bluebell Federation of Schools

The 2025 services also reflect the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester which is enjoying a year-long programme of celebration, worship, and pilgrimage along with Chichester Cathedral.

The Bishop said:” It’s great to join in with all these children in thanksgiving for the education they have received with us. We give thanks for the hard work of all in our schools and for our dedicated diocesan schools’ team for all that they do. We wish them well into the future."