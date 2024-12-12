Seaford’s Co-op relaunched today (Thursday, December 12), following a six-week programme of works and improvements to ‘transform’ the store.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the Broad Street area of Seaford, the 2,800 sq ft store supports 14 local jobs and serves-up an enhanced focus on fresh, healthy and chilled food; Costa Coffee Express; meal ideas and everyday essentials; bakery, food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.

Parcel collection services are available through DPD and Amazon, and payment services via PayPoint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online home delivery of groceries is provided by Just Eat and Deliveroo – with orders picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

New-look Seaford Co-op

Co-op is owned by its members who enjoy a wide range of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

Lee Sanders, Co-op’s Seaford Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to see our Seaford store transformed – the investment has created a great new look and layout.

"We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice, added services and value, which can be enjoyed by everyone. We are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op - we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to return ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.

Seaford Co-op relaunch

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership