Searches for LGBTQ safe countries surge by 100% in West Sussex

New research has revealed a surge in online searches related to LGBTQ safe countries in 2024.

Steppes Travel which conducted the research, analysed multiple keywords including ‘LGBTQ safe countries’, ‘safest countries for LGBTQ, and ‘LGBTQ travel safety index’

West Sussex experienced the largest increase in England, with a 100% rise in searches from 2023-2024. Most of these searches came from Crawley, which saw a significant 200% increase.

Across the rest of England, Worcestershire ranked second with a 67% increase, followed by Shropshire in third with a 50% rise. Gloucestershire and Somerset came fourth and fifth with a 33% and a 29% surge.

West Sussex 100%

Worcestershire 67%

Shropshire 50%

Gloucestershire 33%

Somerset 29%

Staffordshire 25%

Devon 25%

Suffolk 20%

Northumberland 20%

Northamptonshire 20%

Staffordshire and Devon both saw a 25% rise and Suffolk, Northumberland and Northamptonshire rounded out the list, each recording a notable 20% increase.

Overall, the UK has experienced a 50% year-on-year increase in searches related to LGBTQ safe countries with England alone seeing a 100% year-on-year rise.

Speaking on the findings, Giles Cross from Steppes Travel said: “This surge in searches reflects a growing awareness and concern among LGBTQ+ individuals about their safety while traveling.

“The significant increases, particularly in areas like West Sussex and Crawley, suggest that more people are actively researching which destinations will offer them security and acceptance.

“More than anything, this data underscores the reality that safety remains a key consideration for travellers in 2025 and whilst the internet is a useful tool, real insight can only be provided by tour operators with specialist knowledge and active in-destination support. Seek specialist advice.”