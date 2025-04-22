Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday, April 26 from 3pm to 5pm , Sedlescombe School have a Fun day in the Queens Head pub garden with a bouncy castle , charity stalls and a second hand toy sale .

This is followed in the evening with a night, 7pm to 11pm,of aquatic themed fun featuring live music from the King Blues Band plus a DJ. Games, a charity raffle, aqua/blue themed fancy dress with a prize for the best dressed . Tickets per person including a burger and drink, under 12’s free , are on sale through Eventbrite search : Save our Swimming or for more details please contact Chris on 07739961019 All proceeds towards funding the school swimming pool .

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society present their Annual Plant Market, taking place on Saturday May 3 at Sedlescombe Village Hall. Members of the society have been splitting plants, taking cuttings, planting seeds plus making cakes for you all to enjoy. There will be other stalls in attendance with items for you to buy including bird boxes along with other local Nursery's with a great range of plants. The market will open from 10:30am until 12:30pm. Please note that this a cash only event.

The next coffee morning and mini market will be on Thursday May 1 from 10am to 11.30am in Sedlescombe village hall. A warm welcome will be on hand with all the usual goods available. There is no entry charge, go along and enjoy coffee or tea with scones or biscuits meeting up with old friends and making new ones. for any further information please call 01424 870808

Easter Sunday , Sedlescombe Church

St Michaels hospice usually sends a van to the village hall carpark on the same day , first Thursday of the month , to collect any unwanted saleable goods, you would like to donate,they would be pleased to receive them

Our Parish church looked beautiful over the Easter period full of flower arrangements featuring lilies in memory of loved ones. The Sunday service was very well attended with the church virtually full including a number of families with young children, so nice to see our village together in this way. Andrew Macgregor, organist provided music from Handels Messiah, Allelujah to close. Refreshments and an Easter egg hunt followed. Thank you to all the volunteers that make these village moments possible.

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]The Chapel on the Hill will be opening their doors every fourth Tuesday each month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday May 27 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625 .

There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured

SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY , copies of “Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe “are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House. Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15. Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.